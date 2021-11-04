Is GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) Still A Buy After A -2.95% Weekly Drop?

During the recent session, GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)’s traded shares were 1.97 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.97. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $75.18, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.86% or $7.97. The 52-week high for the GDDY share is $93.75, that puts it down -24.7 from that peak though still a striking 11.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $66.46. The company’s market capitalization is $11.52B, and the average trade volume was 1.20 million shares over the past three months.

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. GDDY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.4.

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) trade information

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) registered a 11.86% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.86% in intraday trading to $75.18 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.95%, and it has moved by -3.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -9.35%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $98.21, which implies an increase of 23.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $81.00 and $115.00 respectively. As a result, GDDY is trading at a discount of -52.97% off the target high and -7.74% off the low.

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 5.30% this quarter and then jump 2.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $945.6 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $971.29 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $835.17 million and $873.9 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13.20% and then jump by 11.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -17.90%. While earnings are projected to return -489.40% in 2021.

GDDY Dividends

GoDaddy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)’s Major holders

GoDaddy Inc. insiders own 0.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.17%, with the float percentage being 99.46%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 646 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 16.19 million shares (or 9.59% of all shares), a total value of $1.41 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.39 million shares, is of Capital International Investors’s that is approximately 7.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.16 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) shares are New Perspective Fund Inc and Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that New Perspective Fund Inc owns about 7.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $694.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.77 million, or about 3.42% of the stock, which is worth about $501.72 million.