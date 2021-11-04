Is Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI)’s traded shares were 1.07 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.47% or $0.25. The 52-week high for the ATAI share is $22.91, that puts it down -32.81 from that peak though still a striking 29.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.12. The company’s average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 314.03K shares over the past three months.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. ATAI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.21.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) trade information

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) registered a 1.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.47% in intraday trading to $17.25 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.46%, and it has moved by 27.87% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.00, which implies an increase of 44.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.00 and $45.00 respectively. As a result, ATAI is trading at a discount of -160.87% off the target high and -10.14% off the low.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20k by the end of Dec 2021.

ATAI Dividends

Atai Life Sciences N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI)’s Major holders

Atai Life Sciences N.V. insiders own 9.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.00%, with the float percentage being 21.04%.