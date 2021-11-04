Is Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s (NASDAQ: ATHE) 0.81% Gain This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the recent session, Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)’s traded shares were 1.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.49. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.80% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the ATHE share is $3.58, that puts it down -191.06 from that peak though still a striking 11.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.09. The company’s market capitalization is $53.26M, and the average trade volume was 1.49 million shares over the past three months.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) trade information

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) registered a -0.80% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.80% in intraday trading to $1.23 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.81%, and it has moved by -4.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.00%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.00, which implies an increase of 69.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, ATHE is trading at a discount of -225.2% off the target high and -225.2% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.00%. While earnings are projected to return 40.00% in 2021.

ATHE Dividends

Alterity Therapeutics Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)’s Major holders

Alterity Therapeutics Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.47%, with the float percentage being 2.47%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.63 million shares (or 1.57% of all shares), a total value of $0.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.24 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.31 million.

Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 12128.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16494.0 market value.