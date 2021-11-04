Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA)

During the last session, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s traded shares were 1.15 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.34. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.02% or $0.33. The 52-week high for the SLCA share is $15.38, that puts it down -36.83 from that peak though still a striking 75.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.76. The company’s market capitalization is $948.77M, and the average trade volume was 970.09K shares over the past three months.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. SLCA has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) trade information

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) registered a 3.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.02% in intraday trading to $11.24 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.25%, and it has moved by 21.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 286.25%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.45, which implies an increase of 9.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, SLCA is trading at a discount of -42.35% off the target high and 11.03% off the low.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.30% this quarter and then jump 42.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $276.3 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $261.9 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $175.18 million and $227.28 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 57.70% and then jump by 15.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -59.60%. While earnings are projected to return 58.80% in 2021.

SLCA Dividends

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 27 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s Major holders

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. insiders own 2.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.51%, with the float percentage being 79.75%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 220 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 12.37 million shares (or 16.55% of all shares), a total value of $143.01 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.0 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $57.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 4.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $43.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.44 million, or about 4.61% of the stock, which is worth about $30.24 million.