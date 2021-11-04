Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN)

During the last session, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s traded shares were 33.91 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.86, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.23% or -$0.26. The 52-week high for the OPEN share is $39.24, that puts it down -88.11 from that peak though still a striking 35.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.44. The company’s market capitalization is $12.90B, and the average trade volume was 12.52 million shares over the past three months.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. OPEN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) trade information

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) registered a -1.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.23% in intraday trading to $20.86 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.61%, and it has moved by 8.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 25.13%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $32.67, which implies an increase of 36.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.00 and $42.00 respectively. As a result, OPEN is trading at a discount of -101.34% off the target high and 8.92% off the low.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 157.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.88 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.84 billion by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 15.30% in 2021.

OPEN Dividends

Opendoor Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s Major holders

Opendoor Technologies Inc. insiders own 15.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 57.87%, with the float percentage being 68.24%. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 201 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 73.62 million shares (or 12.74% of all shares), a total value of $1.56 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 46.12 million shares, is of VK Services, LLC’s that is approximately 7.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $977.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 9.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $207.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.78 million, or about 1.35% of the stock, which is worth about $164.94 million.