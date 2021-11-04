Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: BSIG)

During the recent session, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)’s traded shares were 1.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.79. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $30.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.46% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the BSIG share is $30.72, that puts it down -1.49 from that peak though still a striking 54.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.68. The company’s market capitalization is $2.30B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 500.89K shares over the past three months.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. BSIG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.33.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) trade information

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) registered a 0.46% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.46% in intraday trading to $30.27 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.59%, and it has moved by 15.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 113.54%. The short interest in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) is 1.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.75, which implies an increase of 4.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $31.00 and $32.00 respectively. As a result, BSIG is trading at a discount of -5.72% off the target high and -2.41% off the low.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -29.80% this quarter and then drop -25.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -30.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $112.5 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $110.9 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $180.8 million and $177.4 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -37.80% and then drop by -37.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.20%. While earnings are projected to return 42.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 24.20% per annum.

BSIG Dividends

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 02 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.13 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.51%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)’s Major holders

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. insiders own 0.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.96%, with the float percentage being 102.26%. Paulson & Company, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 253 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 20.0 million shares (or 25.19% of all shares), a total value of $468.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.9 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 11.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $208.64 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $99.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.0 million, or about 2.52% of the stock, which is worth about $46.86 million.