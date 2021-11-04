Investing In Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CURV) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)’s traded shares were 1.0 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.33, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.51% or $1.21. The 52-week high for the CURV share is $33.19, that puts it down -91.52 from that peak though still a striking 23.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.26. The company’s market capitalization is $1.84B, and the average trade volume was 607.71K shares over the past three months.

Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. CURV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.22.

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) trade information

Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) registered a 7.51% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.51% in intraday trading to $17.33 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 25.49%, and it has moved by 13.94% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.71, which implies an increase of 39.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $23.00 and $32.00 respectively. As a result, CURV is trading at a discount of -84.65% off the target high and -32.72% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $303.44 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $335.2 million by the end of Jan 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -41.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 18.70% per annum.

CURV Dividends

Torrid Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)’s Major holders

Torrid Holdings Inc. insiders own 18.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.62%, with the float percentage being 4.46%. SG Americas Securities, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 27 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6832.0 shares (or 0.01% of all shares), a total value of $0.11 million in shares.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) shares are Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 1.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.7 million, or about 0.64% of the stock, which is worth about $16.34 million.