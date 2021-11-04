INBX’s 16.46% Gain This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s traded shares were 1.07 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $45.00, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.97% or -$0.44. The 52-week high for the INBX share is $50.97, that puts it down -13.27 from that peak though still a striking 68.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.27. The company’s market capitalization is $1.71B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 173.36K shares over the past three months.

Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. INBX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.57.

Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) trade information

Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) registered a -0.97% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.97% in intraday trading to $45.00 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.46%, and it has moved by 53.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 159.22%. The short interest in Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) is 0.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.77 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $52.40, which implies an increase of 14.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $44.00 and $60.00 respectively. As a result, INBX is trading at a discount of -33.33% off the target high and 2.22% off the low.

Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 26.00% this quarter and then drop -36.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -82.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.5 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1 million and $2.78 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 50.00% and then drop by -64.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -114.90% in 2021.

INBX Dividends

Inhibrx Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s Major holders

Inhibrx Inc. insiders own 40.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.12%, with the float percentage being 71.94%. Viking Global Investors, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 88 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.31 million shares (or 14.03% of all shares), a total value of $106.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.98 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 5.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $39.67 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 1.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.61 million, or about 1.63% of the stock, which is worth about $13.12 million.