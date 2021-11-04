If All Goes Well, Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) Could Shrink By -26.34% Or More

During the recent session, Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)’s traded shares were 1.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.25. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $30.87, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.91% or $0.58. The 52-week high for the COLD share is $40.85, that puts it down -32.33 from that peak though still a striking 9.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.88. The company’s market capitalization is $8.02B, and the average trade volume was 2.55 million shares over the past three months.

Americold Realty Trust (COLD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. COLD has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.09.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) trade information

Americold Realty Trust (COLD) registered a 1.91% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.91% in intraday trading to $30.87 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.78%, and it has moved by 7.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -17.67%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.17, which implies an increase of 14.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $39.00 respectively. As a result, COLD is trading at a discount of -26.34% off the target high and 2.82% off the low.

Americold Realty Trust (COLD) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.00% this quarter and then jump 166.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 53.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $550.42 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $703.11 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.30%. While earnings are projected to return -54.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 9.50% per annum.

COLD Dividends

Americold Realty Trust is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Americold Realty Trust is 0.88, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.91 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)’s Major holders

Americold Realty Trust insiders own 0.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 109.66%, with the float percentage being 109.95%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 524 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 35.06 million shares (or 13.43% of all shares), a total value of $1.33 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26.57 million shares, is of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s that is approximately 10.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.01 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Americold Realty Trust (COLD) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 11.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $434.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.15 million, or about 2.74% of the stock, which is worth about $270.62 million.