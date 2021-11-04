IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) Have Dropped -23.16% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the recent session, IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG)’s traded shares were 3.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.07. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.87, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.77% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the IAG share is $4.00, that puts it down -39.37 from that peak though still a striking 24.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.16. The company’s market capitalization is $1.42B, and the average trade volume was 6.40 million shares over the past three months.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. IAG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) trade information

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) registered a 1.77% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.77% in intraday trading to $2.87 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.69%, and it has moved by 23.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -24.19%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.22, which implies an increase of 10.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.50 and $4.86 respectively. As a result, IAG is trading at a discount of -69.34% off the target high and 12.89% off the low.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $301.19 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $294.02 million by the end of Jun 2018. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $260.5 million and $274.5 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.60% and then jump by 7.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.30%. While earnings are projected to return 110.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 36.95% per annum.

IAG Dividends

IAMGOLD Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG)’s Major holders

IAMGOLD Corporation insiders own 0.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.39%, with the float percentage being 63.66%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 257 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 47.42 million shares (or 9.95% of all shares), a total value of $141.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 41.97 million shares, is of Smith (Donald) & Company Inc.’s that is approximately 8.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $125.08 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF owns about 22.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $82.54 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 21.02 million, or about 4.41% of the stock, which is worth about $76.11 million.