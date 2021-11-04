How Could You Make A Quick Recovery From Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) Given A -92.88% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s traded shares were 5.0 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $26.96, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.13% or $3.13. The 52-week high for the NNOX share is $94.81, that puts it down -251.67 from that peak though still a striking 29.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.05. The company’s market capitalization is $1.30B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 705.82K shares over the past three months.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. NNOX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.28.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) trade information

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) registered a 13.13% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.13% in intraday trading to $26.96 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.16%, and it has moved by 15.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.45%. The short interest in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) is 5.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.91 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $42.25, which implies an increase of 36.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $38.00 and $52.00 respectively. As a result, NNOX is trading at a discount of -92.88% off the target high and -40.95% off the low.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -115.40% this quarter and then drop -83.30% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -141.80% in 2021.

NNOX Dividends

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s Major holders

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. insiders own 22.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.82%, with the float percentage being 19.23%. Credit Suisse AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 125 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.68 million shares (or 1.43% of all shares), a total value of $21.71 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.57 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $18.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) shares are iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI EAFE Small Cap ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF owns about 0.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.15 million, or about 0.32% of the stock, which is worth about $3.73 million.