How Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Down -77.22% YTD?

During the recent session, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)’s traded shares were 30.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.39. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 26.74% or $0.77. The 52-week high for the CNCE share is $13.50, that puts it down -269.86 from that peak though still a striking 27.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.64. The company’s market capitalization is $93.97M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 80610.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 81.25K shares over the past three months.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. CNCE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.81.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) trade information

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) registered a 26.74% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 26.74% in intraday trading to $3.65 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.06%, and it has moved by -3.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -69.62%. The short interest in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) is 1.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.96 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.67, which implies an increase of 75.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, CNCE is trading at a discount of -502.74% off the target high and -146.58% off the low.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -35.00% this quarter and then drop -15.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 306.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $50k as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $50k by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.5 million and $7k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -96.70% and then jump by 614.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -33.30%. While earnings are projected to return 27.20% in 2021.

CNCE Dividends

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)’s Major holders

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 9.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.30%, with the float percentage being 73.44%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 127 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.03 million shares (or 9.43% of all shares), a total value of $15.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.33 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $11.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.98 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.69 million, or about 2.15% of the stock, which is worth about $2.87 million.