During the last session, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM)’s traded shares were 1.28 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.90, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.44% or $0.27. The 52-week high for the GROM share is $19.50, that puts it down -400.0 from that peak though still a striking 74.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.00. The company’s market capitalization is $48.56M, and the average trade volume was 6.81 million shares over the past three months.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) trade information

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) registered a 7.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.44% in intraday trading to $3.90. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.56%, and it has moved by 17.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 87.50%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.10, which implies an increase of 57.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.10 and $9.10 respectively. As a result, GROM is trading at a discount of -133.33% off the target high and -133.33% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.20%. While earnings are projected to return 7.60% in 2021.

GROM Dividends

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM)’s Major holders

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. insiders own 23.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.41%, with the float percentage being 7.08%.