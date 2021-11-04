Given A -230.91% Drop From High, Can Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) Quickly Recover?

During the last session, Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s traded shares were 2.13 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.25, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.60% or -$0.22. The 52-week high for the HYLN share is $27.30, that puts it down -230.91 from that peak though still a striking 18.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.75. The company’s market capitalization is $1.42B, and the average trade volume was 2.67 million shares over the past three months.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. HYLN has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.25.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) trade information

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) registered a -2.60% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.60% in intraday trading to $8.25 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.40%, and it has moved by 4.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -59.87%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.50, which implies an increase of 13.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, HYLN is trading at a discount of -69.7% off the target high and 39.39% off the low.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 47.90% this quarter and then drop -285.70% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -178.60% in 2021.

HYLN Dividends

Hyliion Holdings Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s Major holders

Hyliion Holdings Corp. insiders own 37.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.75%, with the float percentage being 36.54%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 124 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 9.11 million shares (or 5.29% of all shares), a total value of $97.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.77 million shares, is of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s that is approximately 2.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $40.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $33.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.68 million, or about 1.56% of the stock, which is worth about $28.62 million.