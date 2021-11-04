Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) Is Worth Evaluating At $5.03

During the recent session, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)’s traded shares were 1.24 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.03, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.76% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the FSM share is $9.85, that puts it down -95.83 from that peak though still a striking 25.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.74. The company’s market capitalization is $915.47M, and the average trade volume was 3.89 million shares over the past three months.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. FSM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.15.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) trade information

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) registered a 1.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.76% in intraday trading to $5.03 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.14%, and it has moved by 25.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -30.81%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.62, which implies an increase of 10.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.46 and $7.06 respectively. As a result, FSM is trading at a discount of -40.36% off the target high and 11.33% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $175.75 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $192.8 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.75%. While earnings are projected to return 161.50% in 2021.

FSM Dividends

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)’s Major holders

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. insiders own 0.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.07%, with the float percentage being 32.27%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 241 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 20.28 million shares (or 6.96% of all shares), a total value of $112.57 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.35 million shares, is of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.’s that is approximately 1.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $24.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF owns about 14.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $58.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14.51 million, or about 4.98% of the stock, which is worth about $57.03 million.