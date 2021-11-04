Following Its 52-Week Low, Corteva Inc. (NYSE: CTVA)’S Share Price Rose 31.52% And Its YTD Numbers Rise 15.73%

During the recent session, Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)’s traded shares were 1.66 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $46.89, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.64% or $2.08. The 52-week high for the CTVA share is $49.98, that puts it down -6.59 from that peak though still a striking 31.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $32.11. The company’s market capitalization is $32.81B, and the average trade volume was 2.93 million shares over the past three months.

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. CTVA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.31.

Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) trade information

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) registered a 4.64% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.64% in intraday trading to $46.89 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.41%, and it has moved by 3.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 36.08%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $51.84, which implies an increase of 9.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40.00 and $59.00 respectively. As a result, CTVA is trading at a discount of -25.83% off the target high and 14.69% off the low.

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 20.50% this quarter and then jump 300.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.03 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.49 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.86 billion and $3.21 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 9.00% and then jump by 8.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 355.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 21.98% per annum.

CTVA Dividends

Corteva Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 01 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Corteva Inc. is 0.56, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.25 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)’s Major holders

Corteva Inc. insiders own 0.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.74%, with the float percentage being 80.82%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,356 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 79.71 million shares (or 10.86% of all shares), a total value of $3.54 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 60.28 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.67 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Corteva Inc. (CTVA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 20.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $924.79 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16.44 million, or about 2.24% of the stock, which is worth about $729.06 million.