Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) Fell -223.08%, Predicting What To Expect In The Near Future

During the last session, Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX)’s traded shares were 1.09 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.50, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.84% or -$0.79. The 52-week high for the EVAX share is $10.34, that puts it down -59.08 from that peak though still a striking 20.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.16. The company’s market capitalization is $121.36M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 62480.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 90.58K shares over the past three months.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.30. EVAX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.34.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) trade information

Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) registered a -10.84% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.84% in intraday trading to $6.50 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.33%, and it has moved by -26.55% in 30 days. The short interest in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) is 5070.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.00, which implies an increase of 65.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $21.00 respectively. As a result, EVAX is trading at a discount of -223.08% off the target high and -176.92% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -35.90% in 2021.

EVAX Dividends

Evaxion Biotech A/S is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX)’s Major holders

Evaxion Biotech A/S insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.60%, with the float percentage being 4.60%. Maven Securities Limited is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.23 million shares (or 1.20% of all shares), a total value of $1.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.22 million shares, is of Granite Point Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 1.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.33 million.

Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF owns about 5918.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $34916.0 market value.