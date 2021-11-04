During The Past Six Months, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) Shares Took An -39.36% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)’s traded shares were 1.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.83. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.81% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the WPRT share is $12.95, that puts it down -248.12 from that peak though still a striking 52.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.77. The company’s market capitalization is $726.59M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.85 million shares over the past three months.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. WPRT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) trade information

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) registered a 0.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.81% in intraday trading to $3.72 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.23%, and it has moved by 17.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 104.40%. The short interest in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) is 2.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.51 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.29, which implies an increase of 67.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $21.00 respectively. As a result, WPRT is trading at a discount of -464.52% off the target high and -34.41% off the low.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -100.00% this quarter and then jump 33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 40.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $88.03 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $105.89 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $65.41 million and $83.9 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 34.60% and then jump by 26.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 48.90%. While earnings are projected to return 360.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

WPRT Dividends

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)’s Major holders

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. insiders own 13.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.68%, with the float percentage being 38.77%. Lord Abbett & Co is the largest shareholder of the company, while 165 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 7.16 million shares (or 4.62% of all shares), a total value of $38.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.83 million shares, is of AWM Investment Company, Inc.’s that is approximately 2.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $20.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) shares are Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund and Royce Opportunity Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund owns about 4.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.54 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.34 million, or about 0.87% of the stock, which is worth about $7.13 million.