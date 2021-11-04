Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) After A 3.57% Jump In The Last Week?

During the recent session, Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)’s traded shares were 1.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.21. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $90.90, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.04% or $8.29. The 52-week high for the PLNT share is $90.34, that puts it up 0.62 from that peak though still a striking 31.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $62.32. The company’s market capitalization is $7.12B, and the average trade volume was 856.66K shares over the past three months.

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. PLNT has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.19.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) trade information

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) registered a 10.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.04% in intraday trading to $90.90 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.57%, and it has moved by 1.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 29.24%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $84.88, which implies a decrease of -7.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $58.00 and $100.00 respectively. As a result, PLNT is trading at a discount of -10.01% off the target high and 36.19% off the low.

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 850.00% this quarter and then jump 47.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $136.06 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $154.54 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $105.38 million and $133.77 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 29.10% and then jump by 15.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -24.50%. While earnings are projected to return -113.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 8.80% per annum.

PLNT Dividends

Planet Fitness Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)’s Major holders

Planet Fitness Inc. insiders own 0.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.56%, with the float percentage being 104.83%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 440 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 7.66 million shares (or 9.20% of all shares), a total value of $576.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.05 million shares, is of Srs Investment Management, Llc’s that is approximately 8.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $530.37 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) shares are Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund owns about 3.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $235.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.33 million, or about 2.81% of the stock, which is worth about $180.49 million.