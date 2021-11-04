Could NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the recent session, NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN)’s traded shares were 11.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.95. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.46, reflecting an intraday gain of 34.20% or $3.94. The 52-week high for the NPTN share is $14.14, that puts it up 8.54 from that peak though still a striking 57.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.63. The company’s market capitalization is $585.68M, and the average trade volume was 424.34K shares over the past three months.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. NPTN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) trade information

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) registered a 34.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 34.20% in intraday trading to $15.46 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.01%, and it has moved by 33.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 74.02%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.10, which implies a decrease of -9.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, NPTN is trading at a discount of -3.49% off the target high and 35.32% off the low.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -136.40% this quarter and then jump 142.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -19.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $79.87 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $94.51 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -24.00%. While earnings are projected to return 75.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

NPTN Dividends

NeoPhotonics Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN)’s Major holders

NeoPhotonics Corporation insiders own 3.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.65%, with the float percentage being 88.31%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 202 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 3.74 million shares (or 7.16% of all shares), a total value of $38.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.65 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $37.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) shares are Wasatch Microcap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Wasatch Microcap Fund owns about 1.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.31 million, or about 2.52% of the stock, which is worth about $15.71 million.