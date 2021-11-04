Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) At $7.29 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)’s traded shares were 2.0 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.82. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.29, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.28% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the BVN share is $13.28, that puts it down -82.17 from that peak though still a striking 16.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.11. The company’s market capitalization is $1.89B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.01 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.28 million shares over the past three months.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. BVN has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.25.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) trade information

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) registered a -2.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.28% in intraday trading to $7.29 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.21%, and it has moved by 7.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -41.68%. The short interest in Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) is 5.99 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.95 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.87, which implies an increase of 32.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.80 and $16.86 respectively. As a result, BVN is trading at a discount of -131.28% off the target high and 6.72% off the low.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 150.00% this quarter and then jump 208.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 42.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $295.87 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.40%. While earnings are projected to return 273.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 18.43% per annum.

BVN Dividends

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is 0.09, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.19 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)’s Major holders

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.86%, with the float percentage being 68.86%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 259 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 25.83 million shares (or 9.40% of all shares), a total value of $233.74 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.29 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 6.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $165.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF owns about 12.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.70 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $87.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.42 million, or about 4.16% of the stock, which is worth about $103.38 million.