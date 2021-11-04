Can Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: QFTA) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Up 0.92% YTD?

During the recent session, Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:QFTA)’s traded shares were 5.85 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.05% or $0.3. The 52-week high for the QFTA share is $9.90, that puts it up 2.27 from that peak though still a striking 6.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.50. The company’s market capitalization is $247.32M, and the average trade volume was 82.22K shares over the past three months.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:QFTA) trade information

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation (QFTA) registered a 3.05% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.05% in intraday trading to $10.13 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.20%, and it has moved by 0.10% in 30 days.

QFTA Dividends

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:QFTA)’s Major holders

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation insiders own 16.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.06%, with the float percentage being 74.08%. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 39 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.41 million shares (or 5.62% of all shares), a total value of $13.79 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.32 million shares, is of Glazer Capital LLC’s that is approximately 5.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $12.89 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation (QFTA) shares are Special Opportunities Fd and High Income Securities Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Special Opportunities Fd owns about 0.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 50000.0, or about 0.20% of the stock, which is worth about $0.49 million.