British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) Is Increase 6.52%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the recent session, British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)’s traded shares were 2.73 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.86. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $34.28, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.44% or -$0.5. The 52-week high for the BTI share is $41.14, that puts it down -20.01 from that peak though still a striking 4.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $32.60. The company’s market capitalization is $81.19B, and the average trade volume was 3.14 million shares over the past three months.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. BTI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) trade information

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) registered a -1.44% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.44% in intraday trading to $34.28 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.88%, and it has moved by -0.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 6.52%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $50.12, which implies an increase of 31.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50.12 and $50.12 respectively. As a result, BTI is trading at a discount of -46.21% off the target high and -46.21% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.50%. While earnings are projected to return 10.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 4.00% per annum.

BTI Dividends

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for British American Tobacco p.l.c. is 2.98, with the dividend yield indicating at 8.57 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)’s Major holders

British American Tobacco p.l.c. insiders own 0.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.62%, with the float percentage being 5.63%. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 575 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 20.82 million shares (or 0.91% of all shares), a total value of $806.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.2 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 0.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $395.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) shares are Capital Income Builder, Inc. and American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Capital Income Builder, Inc. owns about 5.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $209.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.92 million, or about 0.17% of the stock, which is worth about $154.08 million.