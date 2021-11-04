Boom Or Bust? Where Will Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI) Stock Go Next?

During the recent session, Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI)’s traded shares were 47.21 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.83, reflecting an intraday gain of 46.57% or $0.9. The 52-week high for the HCDI share is $7.90, that puts it down -179.15 from that peak though still a striking 40.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.67. The company’s market capitalization is $29.07M, and the average trade volume was 176.96K shares over the past three months.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) trade information

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) registered a 46.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 46.57% in intraday trading to $2.83 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.53%, and it has moved by -9.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -58.58%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

HCDI Dividends

Harbor Custom Development Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI)’s Major holders

Harbor Custom Development Inc. insiders own 23.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.83%, with the float percentage being 21.97%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 25 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.45 million shares (or 3.05% of all shares), a total value of $1.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.39 million shares, is of Intellectus Partners, LLC’s that is approximately 2.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.21 million, or about 1.40% of the stock, which is worth about $0.68 million.