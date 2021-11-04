Boom Or Bust? Where Will 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD)’s traded shares were 2.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.12. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $31.38, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.16% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the DDD share is $56.50, that puts it down -80.05 from that peak though still a striking 81.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.73. The company’s market capitalization is $3.89B, and the average trade volume was 2.99 million shares over the past three months.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.20. DDD has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) trade information

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) registered a 0.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.16% in intraday trading to $31.38 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.01%, and it has moved by 19.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 402.88%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.71, which implies a decrease of -13.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.00 and $37.00 respectively. As a result, DDD is trading at a discount of -17.91% off the target high and 39.45% off the low.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 300.00% this quarter and then drop -22.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $143.96 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $142.25 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $113.98 million and $172.65 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 26.30% and then drop by -17.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.30%. While earnings are projected to return -107.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

DDD Dividends

3D Systems Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD)’s Major holders

3D Systems Corporation insiders own 2.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.70%, with the float percentage being 70.51%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 386 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 19.89 million shares (or 15.88% of all shares), a total value of $794.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.51 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $540.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Invesco Global Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 8.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $254.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.0 million, or about 3.99% of the stock, which is worth about $137.7 million.