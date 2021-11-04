Boom Or Bust: Where Does Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) Stock Go From Here?

During the recent session, Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)’s traded shares were 0.67 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $29.06, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.89% or $0.54. The 52-week high for the OLPX share is $29.80, that puts it down -2.55 from that peak though still a striking 21.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.84. The company’s market capitalization is $17.34B, and the average trade volume was 4.39 million shares over the past three months.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) trade information

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) registered a 1.89% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.89% in intraday trading to $29.06 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.79%, and it has moved by 8.48% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $34.92, which implies an increase of 16.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $50.00 respectively. As a result, OLPX is trading at a discount of -72.06% off the target high and -3.23% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $145.23 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $121 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -35.50% in 2021.

OLPX Dividends

Olaplex Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)’s Major holders

Olaplex Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.13%, with the float percentage being 88.37%. Artemis Investment Management LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.16 million shares (or 0.02% of all shares), a total value of $3.85 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.11 million shares, is of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s that is approximately 0.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) shares are Janus Henderson Research Fund and Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Janus Henderson Research Fund owns about 2.59 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $63.44 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.16 million, or about 0.18% of the stock, which is worth about $28.48 million.