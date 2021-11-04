APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the recent session, APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)’s traded shares were 6.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.79. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $29.34, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.19% or $1.71. The 52-week high for the APA share is $28.78, that puts it up 1.91 from that peak though still a striking 71.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.43. The company’s market capitalization is $10.79B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.52 million shares over the past three months.

APA Corporation (APA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. APA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 29 analysts who have looked at this stock. 17 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.78.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) trade information

APA Corporation (APA) registered a 6.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.19% in intraday trading to $29.34 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.71%, and it has moved by 24.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 216.49%. The short interest in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) is 11.92 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $32.07, which implies an increase of 8.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.00 and $45.00 respectively. As a result, APA is trading at a discount of -53.37% off the target high and 25.02% off the low.

APA Corporation (APA) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 587.50% this quarter and then jump 1,860.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 46.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.58 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.65 billion by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.80%. While earnings are projected to return -36.40% in 2021.

APA Dividends

APA Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for APA Corporation is 0.10, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.36 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.07%.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)’s Major holders

APA Corporation insiders own 0.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.76%, with the float percentage being 86.00%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 667 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 45.28 million shares (or 11.98% of all shares), a total value of $979.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.94 million shares, is of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 6.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $561.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of APA Corporation (APA) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Oakmark Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 15.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $333.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.74 million, or about 3.64% of the stock, which is worth about $297.28 million.