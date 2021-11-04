Annovis Bio Inc. (AMEX: ANVS): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the recent session, Annovis Bio Inc. (AMEX:ANVS)’s traded shares were 0.59 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $31.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.63% or $1.39. The 52-week high for the ANVS share is $132.00, that puts it down -320.38 from that peak though still a striking 86.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.20. The company’s market capitalization is $243.08M, and the average trade volume was 294.44K shares over the past three months.

Annovis Bio Inc. (ANVS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ANVS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.44.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Annovis Bio Inc. (AMEX:ANVS) trade information

Annovis Bio Inc. (ANVS) registered a 4.63% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.63% in intraday trading to $31.40 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.64%, and it has moved by 13.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 552.39%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $70.00, which implies an increase of 55.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $70.00 and $70.00 respectively. As a result, ANVS is trading at a discount of -122.93% off the target high and -122.93% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -498.10% in 2021.

ANVS Dividends

Annovis Bio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Annovis Bio Inc. (AMEX:ANVS)’s Major holders

Annovis Bio Inc. insiders own 30.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.18%, with the float percentage being 29.10%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 68 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.23 million shares (or 2.83% of all shares), a total value of $19.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.13 million shares, is of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 1.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $10.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Annovis Bio Inc. (ANVS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 72377.0, or about 0.89% of the stock, which is worth about $6.19 million.