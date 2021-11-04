ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIP) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the recent session, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)’s traded shares were 0.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.23. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $50.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.14% or -$6.31. The 52-week high for the ANIP share is $60.23, that puts it down -19.62 from that peak though still a striking 53.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.55. The company’s market capitalization is $747.91M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 134.20K shares over the past three months.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. ANIP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.7.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) trade information

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) registered a -11.14% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.14% in intraday trading to $50.35 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 52.89%, and it has moved by 70.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 101.57%. The short interest in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) is 0.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.7 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $61.67, which implies an increase of 18.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50.00 and $70.00 respectively. As a result, ANIP is trading at a discount of -39.03% off the target high and 0.7% off the low.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -27.80% this quarter and then jump 15.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $49.7 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $56.5 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -27.90%. While earnings are projected to return -478.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 2.20% per annum.

ANIP Dividends

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)’s Major holders

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 5.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.80%, with the float percentage being 79.79%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 185 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.55 million shares (or 12.12% of all shares), a total value of $54.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.62 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $21.71 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 0.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.27 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.28 million, or about 2.19% of the stock, which is worth about $9.8 million.