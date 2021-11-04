Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: AGC): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC)’s traded shares were 1.01 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.68, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.67% or -$0.32. The 52-week high for the AGC share is $18.11, that puts it down -55.05 from that peak though still a striking 14.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.04. The company’s market capitalization is $720.77M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.02 million shares over the past three months.

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) trade information

Altimeter Growth Corp. (AGC) registered a -2.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.67% in intraday trading to $11.68 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.78%, and it has moved by 14.96% in 30 days. The short interest in Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) is 6.04 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.45 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.75, which implies an increase of 20.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $16.50 respectively. As a result, AGC is trading at a discount of -41.27% off the target high and -11.3% off the low.

AGC Dividends

Altimeter Growth Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC)’s Major holders

Altimeter Growth Corp. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.86%, with the float percentage being 24.86%. JS Capital Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 31 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.5 million shares (or 5.00% of all shares), a total value of $32.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.5 million shares, is of Clearlake Capital Group, LP’s that is approximately 5.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $32.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Altimeter Growth Corp. (AGC) shares are ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF and ETF Series Solutions-Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF owns about 18881.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17997.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $0.21 million.