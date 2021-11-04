Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB)’s Stock Is Up 31.82%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the recent session, Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s traded shares were 2.83 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $178.21, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.09% or $5.34. The 52-week high for the ABNB share is $219.94, that puts it down -23.42 from that peak though still a striking 31.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $121.50. The company’s market capitalization is $109.34B, and the average trade volume was 5.32 million shares over the past three months.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. ABNB has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 36 analysts who have looked at this stock. 14 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 17 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.72.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) trade information

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) registered a 3.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.09% in intraday trading to $178.21 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.23%, and it has moved by 4.94% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $178.67, which implies an increase of 0.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $132.00 and $220.00 respectively. As a result, ABNB is trading at a discount of -23.45% off the target high and 25.93% off the low.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 67.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.04 billion as predicted by 28 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 28 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.46 billion by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -566.20% in 2021.

ABNB Dividends

Airbnb Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s Major holders

Airbnb Inc. insiders own 0.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.16%, with the float percentage being 45.42%. Capital Research Global Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 745 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.83 million shares (or 3.02% of all shares), a total value of $1.1 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.67 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 1.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $689.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and PGIM Jennison Global Opportunities Fd. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 5.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $951.06 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.67 million, or about 0.86% of the stock, which is worth about $233.94 million.