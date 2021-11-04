agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL)’s traded shares were 2.43 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.74, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.12% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the AGL share is $44.83, that puts it down -81.2 from that peak though still a striking 15.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.81. The company’s market capitalization is $9.54B, and the average trade volume was 1.20 million shares over the past three months.

agilon health inc. (AGL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. AGL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) trade information

agilon health inc. (AGL) registered a 0.12% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.12% in intraday trading to $24.74 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.73%, and it has moved by -5.07% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $37.33, which implies an increase of 33.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $32.00 and $44.00 respectively. As a result, AGL is trading at a discount of -77.85% off the target high and -29.35% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $444.57 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $448.1 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 44.80% in 2021.

AGL Dividends

agilon health inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL)’s Major holders

agilon health inc. insiders own 2.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.66%, with the float percentage being 68.18%. Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care is the largest shareholder of the company, while 22 institutions own stock in it. As of Apr 29, 2021, the company held over 1.38 million shares (or 0.35% of all shares), a total value of $43.51 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.04 million shares, is of Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd’s that is approximately 0.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on May 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $37.55 million.