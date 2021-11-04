A Quick Glance At NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) Stock: It Is up 9.73% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -13.58 Percent

During the recent session, NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)’s traded shares were 1.75 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.60. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $39.88, reflecting an intraday loss of -14.29% or -$6.65. The 52-week high for the NEO share is $61.57, that puts it down -54.39 from that peak though still a striking 9.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $36.00. The company’s market capitalization is $5.72B, and the average trade volume was 897.24K shares over the past three months.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. NEO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) trade information

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) registered a -14.29% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -14.29% in intraday trading to $39.88 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.68%, and it has moved by 7.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 16.97%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $56.45, which implies an increase of 29.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50.00 and $65.00 respectively. As a result, NEO is trading at a discount of -62.99% off the target high and -25.38% off the low.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -233.30% this quarter and then drop -150.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $126.59 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $135.69 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $125.44 million and $126 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.90% and then jump by 7.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.30%. While earnings are projected to return -51.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 12.30% per annum.

NEO Dividends

NeoGenomics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 25 and October 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)’s Major holders

NeoGenomics Inc. insiders own 4.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.11%, with the float percentage being 98.20%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 454 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 18.74 million shares (or 15.89% of all shares), a total value of $903.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.03 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $580.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 7.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $322.03 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.13 million, or about 2.65% of the stock, which is worth about $150.83 million.