A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH), As It Continued To Fall -34.94% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s traded shares were 1.16 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.38. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $37.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.78% or $2.03. The 52-week high for the DCPH share is $68.40, that puts it down -84.22 from that peak though still a striking 29.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.20. The company’s market capitalization is $2.22B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 381.61K shares over the past three months.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. DCPH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.27.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) trade information

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) registered a 5.78% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.78% in intraday trading to $37.13 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.63%, and it has moved by 13.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -38.79%. The short interest in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) is 2.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $63.58, which implies an increase of 41.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $43.00 and $73.00 respectively. As a result, DCPH is trading at a discount of -96.61% off the target high and -15.81% off the low.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -12.40% this quarter and then drop -20.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 125.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $22.6 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $23.37 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $7.05 million and $19.49 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 220.60% and then jump by 19.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -49.20%. While earnings are projected to return -6.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 21.00% per annum.

DCPH Dividends

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s Major holders

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 29.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.00%, with the float percentage being 109.03%. Redmile Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 241 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 4.24 million shares (or 7.31% of all shares), a total value of $155.4 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.93 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $143.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 1.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $43.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.15 million, or about 1.98% of the stock, which is worth about $42.01 million.