A -40.75% Or Greater Growth Is Projected For Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE: HWM)

During the recent session, Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)’s traded shares were 1.97 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.81. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $31.26, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.73% or $0.83. The 52-week high for the HWM share is $36.03, that puts it down -15.26 from that peak though still a striking 42.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.93. The company’s market capitalization is $13.06B, and the average trade volume was 2.55 million shares over the past three months.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. HWM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.25.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) trade information

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) registered a 2.73% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.73% in intraday trading to $31.26 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.57%, and it has moved by -5.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 63.34%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $38.78, which implies an increase of 19.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $34.00 and $44.00 respectively. As a result, HWM is trading at a discount of -40.75% off the target high and -8.77% off the low.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 733.30% this quarter and then jump 42.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.3 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.39 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.13 billion and $1.24 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.90% and then jump by 12.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.60%. While earnings are projected to return 65.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 30.80% per annum.

HWM Dividends

Howmet Aerospace Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Howmet Aerospace Inc. is 0.08, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.26 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)’s Major holders

Howmet Aerospace Inc. insiders own 0.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.85%, with the float percentage being 92.42%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 666 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 41.57 million shares (or 9.69% of all shares), a total value of $1.43 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 41.06 million shares, is of Elliott Investment Management L.P.’s that is approximately 9.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.42 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 11.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $380.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.73 million, or about 2.27% of the stock, which is worth about $335.36 million.