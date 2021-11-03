Zendesk Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 4.59 million shares of the Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were traded, and its beta was 1.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $104.88, and it changed around $4.0 or 3.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.72B. ZEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $166.60, offering almost -58.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $92.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.28% since then. We note from Zendesk Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.00 million.

Zendesk Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended ZEN as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Zendesk Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter.

Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) trade information

Instantly ZEN has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 127.24 on Tuesday, 11/02/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.57%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.72% year-to-date, but still down -16.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) is -5.90% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $142.14, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZEN is forecast to be at a low of $120.00 and a high of $193.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -84.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 27.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $335.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Zendesk Inc. to make $363.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $261.93 million and $283.5 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 27.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 28.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.90%. Zendesk Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -23.40% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 27.50% per year for the next five years.

ZEN Dividends

Zendesk Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 02 and February 07.

Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.15% of Zendesk Inc. shares, and 97.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.80%. Zendesk Inc. stock is held by 682 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 9.38% of the shares, which is about 11.26 million shares worth $1.63 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.58% or 7.9 million shares worth $1.14 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 3.48 million shares worth $502.75 million, making up 2.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.35 million shares worth around $483.89 million, which represents about 2.79% of the total shares outstanding.