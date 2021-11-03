You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH).

In today’s recent session, 1.39 million shares of the DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) have been traded, and its beta is 2.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $43.16, and it changed around $0.29 or 0.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.71B. DISH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.05, offering almost -9.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $25.88, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.04% since then. We note from DISH Network Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.69 million.

DISH Network Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended DISH as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. DISH Network Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.89 for the current quarter.

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) trade information

Instantly DISH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.68% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 43.10 on Tuesday, 11/02/21 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.14%. The company’s shares are currently up 32.56% year-to-date, but still down -0.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) is -5.64% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.01 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 15.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DISH is forecast to be at a low of $28.00 and a high of $88.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -103.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 35.13% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 3.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -39.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.44 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect DISH Network Corporation to make $4.44 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.56 billion and $4.56 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 24.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.90%.

DISH Dividends

DISH Network Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 04 and November 08.

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.29% of DISH Network Corporation shares, and 87.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.42%. DISH Network Corporation stock is held by 676 institutions, with Dodge & Cox Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 12.37% of the shares, which is about 35.81 million shares worth $1.5 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.06% or 26.21 million shares worth $1.1 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 22.52 million shares worth $941.38 million, making up 7.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.94 million shares worth around $290.11 million, which represents about 2.40% of the total shares outstanding.