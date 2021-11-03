Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) Shares Might Go Up 122.62% This Year

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL) were traded, and its beta was 3.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.35, and it changed around $0.21 or 2.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $487.04M. YELL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.20, offering almost -9.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.79% since then. We note from Yellow Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 689.37K.

Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL) trade information

Instantly YELL has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.47 on Tuesday, 11/02/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 111.06% year-to-date, but still up 9.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL) is 57.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.99 day(s).

Yellow Corporation (YELL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 59.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.29 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Yellow Corporation to make $1.26 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.18 billion and $1.16 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.13%.

YELL Dividends

Yellow Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 02 and February 07.

Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.33% of Yellow Corporation shares, and 57.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.26%. Yellow Corporation stock is held by 133 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 6.43% of the shares, which is about 3.3 million shares worth $21.46 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.63% or 2.37 million shares worth $15.45 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 1.39 million shares worth $9.08 million, making up 2.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.13 million shares worth around $5.9 million, which represents about 2.21% of the total shares outstanding.