XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: XPO) In 2021: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In today’s recent session, 1.71 million shares of the XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO) have been traded, and its beta is 2.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $78.00, and it changed around -$8.67 or -10.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.07B. XPO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $90.78, offering almost -16.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $53.31, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.65% since then. We note from XPO Logistics Inc.’s 3-month average coming to 1.28 million.

XPO Logistics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended XPO as a Hold, whereas 17 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. XPO Logistics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.97 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO) trade information

Instantly XPO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -10.01% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 87.75 on Tuesday, 11/02/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 24.97% year-to-date, but still up 0.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO) is 10.51% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $103.65, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 24.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XPO is forecast to be at a low of $75.00 and a high of $114.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -46.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 15.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -16.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -14.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.1 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect XPO Logistics Inc. to make $3.05 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -34.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.90%. XPO Logistics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -79.40% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 38.80% per year for the next five years.

XPO Dividends

XPO Logistics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 03 and November 08.

XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.48% of XPO Logistics Inc. shares, and 91.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.57%. XPO Logistics Inc. stock is held by 718 institutions, with Orbis Allan Gray Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 11.47% of the shares, which is about 12.81 million shares worth $1.58 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.42% or 9.41 million shares worth $1.16 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 2.79 million shares worth $409.79 million, making up 2.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.31 million shares worth around $284.23 million, which represents about 2.06% of the total shares outstanding.