Why Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In today’s recent session, 3.01 million shares of the Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.96, and it changed around -$3.04 or -27.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $90.43M. UONE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.16, offering almost -203.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.05, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 49.12% since then. We note from Urban One Inc.’s 3-month average coming to 458.97K.

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) trade information

Instantly UONE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -27.64% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.20 on Tuesday, 11/02/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 34.75%. The company’s shares are currently up 161.28% year-to-date, but still up 3.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) is 31.26% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -32.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UONE is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 24.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 24.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Urban One Inc. (UONE) estimates and forecasts

UONE Dividends

Urban One Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.12% of Urban One Inc. shares, and 18.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.28%. Urban One Inc. stock is held by 25 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 2.71% of the shares, which is about 0.22 million shares worth $1.93 million.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with 0.79% or 64900.0 shares worth $0.56 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.15 million shares worth $1.28 million, making up 1.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund held roughly 64900.0 shares worth around $0.56 million, which represents about 0.79% of the total shares outstanding.