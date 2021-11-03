Why OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2021

In the last trading session, 6.88 million shares of the OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) were traded, and its beta was 1.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.16, and it changed around $0.32 or 8.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.74B. OPK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.27, offering almost -50.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.4% since then. We note from OPKO Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.89 million.

OPKO Health Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended OPK as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. OPKO Health Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) trade information

Instantly OPK has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.18 on Tuesday, 11/02/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.48%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.32% year-to-date, but still up 15.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) is 18.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 50.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 15.05 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.70, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.91% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OPK is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $8.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -104.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -20.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -125.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -120.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $298.82 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect OPKO Health Inc. to make $305.76 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $376.42 million and $494.67 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -20.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -38.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.70%. OPKO Health Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 109.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 12.00% per year for the next five years.

OPK Dividends

OPKO Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 27 and November 01.

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.72% of OPKO Health Inc. shares, and 29.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.53%. OPKO Health Inc. stock is held by 308 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 5.25% of the shares, which is about 35.73 million shares worth $144.72 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.20% or 35.44 million shares worth $143.52 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 13.17 million shares worth $50.83 million, making up 1.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 10.45 million shares worth around $42.34 million, which represents about 1.53% of the total shares outstanding.