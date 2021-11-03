Why Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In the last trading session, 2.25 million shares of the Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.11, and it changed around $0.09 or 4.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.34M. JUPW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.88, offering almost -320.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.76% since then. We note from Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 770.63K.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) trade information

Instantly JUPW has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.15 on Tuesday, 11/02/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.86%. The company’s shares are currently down -58.55% year-to-date, but still up 7.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) is 66.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.55 day(s).

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) estimates and forecasts

JUPW Dividends

Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in December.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 41.94% of Jupiter Wellness Inc. shares, and 18.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.96%. Jupiter Wellness Inc. stock is held by 12 institutions, with Glenview Trust Co being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 17.44% of the shares, which is about 1.99 million shares worth $9.43 million.

M Holdings Securities, Inc., with 0.44% or 50155.0 shares worth $0.24 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 12361.0 shares worth $58591.0, making up 0.11% of all outstanding shares.