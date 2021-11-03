Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 5.03 million shares of the Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) were traded, and its beta was 0.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $47.75, and it changed around $0.43 or 0.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.40B. WBA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $57.05, offering almost -19.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $34.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.02% since then. We note from Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.45 million.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 18 recommended WBA as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.01 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) trade information

Instantly WBA has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 48.46 on Tuesday, 11/02/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.47%. The company’s shares are currently up 19.73% year-to-date, but still down -1.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) is 2.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.61 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.96, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WBA is forecast to be at a low of $45.00 and a high of $68.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -42.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 11.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $33.35 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. to make $33.52 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $34.75 billion and $36.31 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -4.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -7.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -9.70%. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 11.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 5.14% per year for the next five years.

WBA Dividends

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 05 and January 10. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.92 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.87. It is important to note, however, that the 3.92% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.89 per year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.25% of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. shares, and 58.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.64%. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stock is held by 1,678 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.75% of the shares, which is about 58.32 million shares worth $3.2 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.58% or 56.87 million shares worth $3.12 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 20.71 million shares worth $1.14 billion, making up 2.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 14.69 million shares worth around $806.25 million, which represents about 1.70% of the total shares outstanding.