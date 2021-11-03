VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 10.85 million shares of the VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were traded, and its beta was 0.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $134.87, and it changed around -$17.58 or -11.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $56.70B. VMW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $172.00, offering almost -27.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $126.79, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.99% since then. We note from VMware Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.34 million.

VMware Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended VMW as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. VMware Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.53 for the current quarter.

VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW) trade information

Instantly VMW has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 158.32 on Tuesday, 11/02/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.84% year-to-date, but still down -14.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW) is -9.19% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $168.39, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.91% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VMW is forecast to be at a low of $148.00 and a high of $200.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -48.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

VMware Inc. (VMW) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -7.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -14.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.12 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect VMware Inc. to make $3.56 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.00%. VMware Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -67.80% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 7.00% per year for the next five years.

VMW Dividends

VMware Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 23 and November 26.

VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.54% of VMware Inc. shares, and 72.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.84%. VMware Inc. stock is held by 915 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 6.50% of the shares, which is about 7.25 million shares worth $1.16 billion.

Dodge & Cox Inc, with 6.44% or 7.18 million shares worth $1.15 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 4.41 million shares worth $705.29 million, making up 3.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.22 million shares worth around $354.45 million, which represents about 1.99% of the total shares outstanding.