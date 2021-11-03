Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ: UONEK)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 1.03 million shares of the Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) have been traded, and its beta is 1.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.50, and it changed around -$2.84 or -38.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $397.75M. UONEK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.59, offering almost -68.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.94, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 79.11% since then. We note from Urban One Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 191.21K.

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) trade information

Instantly UONEK has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -38.69% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.59 on Tuesday, 11/02/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 40.71%. The company’s shares are currently up 527.35% year-to-date, but still up 6.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) is -0.81% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UONEK is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -33.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -33.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Urban One Inc. (UONEK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 34.90%.

UONEK Dividends

Urban One Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 10 and November 15.

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 47.99% of Urban One Inc. shares, and 30.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.90%. Urban One Inc. stock is held by 41 institutions, with Zazove Associates Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 6.44% of the shares, which is about 2.4 million shares worth $12.06 million.

Federated Hermes, Inc., with 2.81% or 1.05 million shares worth $5.26 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Federated Hermes Opportunistic High Yield Bond Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.82 million shares worth $4.1 million, making up 2.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Opportunistic High Yield Bond Fund held roughly 0.59 million shares worth around $2.95 million, which represents about 1.57% of the total shares outstanding.