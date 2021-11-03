Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 4.71 million shares of the Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) were traded, and its beta was 1.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.93, and it changed around $1.75 or 6.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.81B. UNVR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.00, offering almost -0.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.24% since then. We note from Univar Solutions Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 788.00K.

Univar Solutions Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended UNVR as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Univar Solutions Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter.

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) trade information

Instantly UNVR has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 28.50 on Tuesday, 11/02/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 46.92% year-to-date, but still up 7.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) is 14.05% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UNVR is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $37.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -32.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 23.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 18.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.24 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Univar Solutions Inc. to make $2.14 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.01 billion and $2.04 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.80%. Univar Solutions Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 148.40% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 17.75% per year for the next five years.

UNVR Dividends

Univar Solutions Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 08.

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.93% of Univar Solutions Inc. shares, and 99.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.78%. Univar Solutions Inc. stock is held by 317 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 8.88% of the shares, which is about 15.05 million shares worth $324.23 million.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc., with 8.60% or 14.59 million shares worth $314.25 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and FPA Funds Tr-FPA Crescent Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 4.79 million shares worth $103.16 million, making up 2.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, FPA Funds Tr-FPA Crescent Fund held roughly 4.75 million shares worth around $102.33 million, which represents about 2.80% of the total shares outstanding.