Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 1.4 million shares of the Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.74, and it changed around -$0.19 or -0.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.71B. TCOM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $45.19, offering almost -57.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.61, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.85% since then. We note from Trip.com Group Limited’s 3-month average coming to 4.70 million.

Trip.com Group Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 36 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended TCOM as a Hold, whereas 20 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Trip.com Group Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

Instantly TCOM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.66% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 29.56 on Tuesday, 11/02/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.77%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.23% year-to-date, but still up 0.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) is -4.62% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $236.04, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TCOM is forecast to be at a low of $180.97 and a high of $290.89. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -912.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -529.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.00%. Trip.com Group Limited earnings are expected to increase by -149.50% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 0.50% per year for the next five years.

TCOM Dividends

Trip.com Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 29 and December 03.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.69% of Trip.com Group Limited shares, and 70.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.47%. Trip.com Group Limited stock is held by 650 institutions, with Norges Bank Investment Management being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 8.52% of the shares, which is about 54.3 million shares worth $1.83 billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 7.09% or 45.18 million shares worth $1.6 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 14.58 million shares worth $516.96 million, making up 2.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 6.98 million shares worth around $180.96 million, which represents about 1.09% of the total shares outstanding.