The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) Shares Might Go Down -9.96% This Year

In today’s recent session, 1.42 million shares of the The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.86, and it changed around $0.36 or 4.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.03B. GEO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.00, offering almost -24.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.96, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.02% since then. We note from The GEO Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.10 million.

The GEO Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GEO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. The GEO Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter.

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) trade information

Instantly GEO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.29% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.97 on Tuesday, 11/02/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.06% year-to-date, but still up 10.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) is 13.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 41.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.51% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GEO is forecast to be at a low of $8.25 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -69.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -5.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 45.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $551.93 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect The GEO Group Inc. to make $544.01 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -5.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -5.60%. The GEO Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -32.50% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

GEO Dividends

The GEO Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 27 and November 01. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 11.34 per year.

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.37% of The GEO Group Inc. shares, and 79.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.04%. The GEO Group Inc. stock is held by 291 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 16.99% of the shares, which is about 20.79 million shares worth $161.36 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 14.66% or 17.94 million shares worth $139.22 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 7.66 million shares worth $39.75 million, making up 6.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held roughly 5.42 million shares worth around $48.47 million, which represents about 4.43% of the total shares outstanding.