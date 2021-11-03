The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 1.34 million shares of the The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $56.20, and it changed around $0.88 or 1.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.67B. CG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $57.50, offering almost -2.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $25.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 55.07% since then. We note from The Carlyle Group Inc.’s 3-month average coming to 2.08 million.

The Carlyle Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended CG as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. The Carlyle Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.12 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) trade information

Instantly CG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.59% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 57.50 on Tuesday, 11/02/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.26%. The company’s shares are currently up 75.95% year-to-date, but still down -1.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) is 18.84% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $67.82, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CG is forecast to be at a low of $55.00 and a high of $77.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -37.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 75.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 70.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 81.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.11 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect The Carlyle Group Inc. to make $1.05 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $629.7 million and $612.5 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 76.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 71.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 43.00%. The Carlyle Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -65.50% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 30.42% per year for the next five years.

CG Dividends

The Carlyle Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 02 and February 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.81 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 1.81% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 38.27% of The Carlyle Group Inc. shares, and 39.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.78%. The Carlyle Group Inc. stock is held by 496 institutions, with Capital World Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 5.25% of the shares, which is about 18.72 million shares worth $869.97 million.

Vulcan Value Partners, LLC, with 5.08% or 18.12 million shares worth $842.25 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 9.21 million shares worth $435.22 million, making up 2.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 6.76 million shares worth around $319.58 million, which represents about 1.90% of the total shares outstanding.