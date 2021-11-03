Tapestry Inc. (NYSE: TPR) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In today’s recent session, 1.94 million shares of the Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $41.85, and it changed around $2.21 or 5.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.04B. TPR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.67, offering almost -18.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.42% since then. We note from Tapestry Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.14 million.

Tapestry Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended TPR as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tapestry Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.7 for the current quarter.

Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR) trade information

Instantly TPR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.56% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 42.17 on Tuesday, 11/02/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 27.54% year-to-date, but still up 1.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR) is 4.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $53.45, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TPR is forecast to be at a low of $40.00 and a high of $67.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -60.1% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 20.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.44 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Tapestry Inc. to make $1.94 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.60%. Tapestry Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 211.60% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 8.80% per year for the next five years.

TPR Dividends

Tapestry Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 02 and February 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.52 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 2.52% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.22% of Tapestry Inc. shares, and 92.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.49%. Tapestry Inc. stock is held by 766 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 11.68% of the shares, which is about 32.51 million shares worth $1.41 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.86% or 30.23 million shares worth $1.31 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

JP Morgan Large Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 10.24 million shares worth $445.03 million, making up 3.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 7.88 million shares worth around $342.79 million, which represents about 2.83% of the total shares outstanding.